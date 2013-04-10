Thread: Approach speed control

Hi Guys,
The approach speeds of some of my aircraft are extremely difficult to control, even with full flaps, gear down and engine(s) at idle. I've tried to increase the drag entry figure in the flaps sections of their aircraft.cfg files but this only seems to partially help, if at all. Maybe this only works in combination with something else, hopefully not with something within their AIR files because I'm certainly no AIR file expert.
Any ideas or fixes anyone ?
Thanks in advance for any reactions.
Regards
Hans
