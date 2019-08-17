Thread: Nemeth Aw109 Landing Gear not Retracting

Hi all,
Have recently made the change to P3D and am thinking that I've made the right decision!
However, upon testing out the Nemeth Aw109 I have hit a snag...I retracted the landing gear after takeoff then switched to outside view only to find the gear still down. This was about 30 minutes into the flight. I then viewed the landing gear handle and it was up. I tried to move it to the down position but all that happened was a quick bounce up and down of the handle and a few quick bursts of the associated handle sound. The landing gear lights remained all green. So - please help! Apart from that the 109 is a great ship!!
Thanks
