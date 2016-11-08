Hi all, I am using fs2004 have recently upgraded to Windows 10 from Win7, flight sim2004 works fine. I have been using Traffic 2005 with Windows 7 and now Windows 10, with no problems, then I install FS Global real weather which also worked great, however now my Traffic 2005 does not show the Ai traffic in the flight sim. It all loads and compiles ok, but no Ai flying around or on the ground.
My questions are : Does anyone have this set up working?
: Is they any other Ai traffic program which will work with Win 10 ,Global weather, and fs9.
: Do I just revert back to Windows 7 (which I tried to but it wouldn't let me, now the pc is at the computer shop) I would of course want to use the windows 10 due to the discontinued updates from Microsoft for win 7.
Please can anyone help, as it soooo frustrating .
Many thanks
Barry
