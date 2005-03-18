Hi everyone,
I've been thinking of making a half scale (roughly) bi-plane for my yard, nothing too elaborate, but based off the Curtiss Jenny. I'd be using 2X4s or something similar for the frame, and then plywood for the wings and the larger pieces of the fuselage and tail. Once it's all put together I'm going to paint it, and hopefully get some lights for it. I'm wondering if anyone has ever seen anything similar to this? I've looked for ideas and plans online but all I can seem to find is plans for 1/6 scale designs for RC planes. Maybe I'm just not using the right words to google, or looking in the wrong places?
Thanks!
