Hello all:
I have a Logi Pro Yoke and throttle quadrant but currently do not have rudder pedels. I mapped the Rudder (Yaw Left) and Rudder (Yaw Right) to rocker buttons 7 and 8 on the yoke. I left the Repeat slider at zero. When flying the Cessna C172, if I press one of the buttons to apply yaw for a coordinated turn, the aircraft goes out of control and it take a while to get back to level flight. Also, it seems that when mapping the rudder to rocker buttons, the rudder doesn't return to the centerpoint as it would if using the twist rudder on a joystick.
Any suggestions as to how best to use the rudder without pedals. Also, the Repeat slider for the button assignment in the controls panel of FSX - does moving the slider to the right make the control continuous rather than having to do mutile clicks on the button? Thanks a lot for any suggestions.
