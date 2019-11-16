Hello Everyone,
I am having a lot of trouble, with my AI Traffic, that I have created. I have created my own fictional airline, that is all compiled using AIFP and BGL Files, plus I have repainted all of my fleet myself, in my own time. I noticed that some of my AI aircraft are doing the following things: 1 - They are landing a few thousand/hundred feet over the runway, and they are deploying their landing gear, flaps and spoilers in mid-air, and then they go around, and declare themselves as a missed approach, 2 - Some AI Aircraft are landing, at a 45 degree angle at mainly Heathrow Airport. For my Heathrow Scenery, I use payware scenery from UK2000, as usual some land at a 45 degree angle, then they pull up their landing gear and declare themselves a missed approach to the local atc frequency. 3 - Some ai aircraft are landing very low, say before they land, for example at London Stansted Airport, they say go down to 300-500 feet above the ground, they keep deploying their flaps, spoilers, engine brake flaps/cowlers, and they act as if they have landed on a runway.
How do I fix all of these problems? I have also taken some screenshots, to use as examples, hopefully, we can figure out what is wrong with my AI traffic, and know how to fix the issues I am having:
Kind regards and yours sincerely,
From Edward Powell
Bookmarks