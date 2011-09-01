Thread: No Name in Scenery Library

Results 1 to 3 of 3

No Name in Scenery Library

    cregwalker
    No Name in Scenery Library

    When I install some 3rd party scenery in my scenery library, some times no name shows up in the list . It's just a blank space.
    How can I get the name to show in the list.
    mrzippy
    Does the folder that contains the scenery/texture folders have a name? That's what usually shows up on the list.
    JSMR
    I've had the same thing. I've got 2-3 like that. I guess untick it and delete it if you know definitely its the one then re-add it manually.
