Thread: No Name in Scenery Library

When I install some 3rd party scenery in my scenery library, some times no name shows up in the list . It's just a blank space.
How can I get the name to show in the list.
Does the folder that contains the scenery/texture folders have a name? That's what usually shows up on the list.
I've had the same thing. I've got 2-3 like that. I guess untick it and delete it if you know definitely its the one then re-add it manually.
