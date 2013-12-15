Thread: A Bonus to My WW2 Warplanes Collection!

The best I could get from a freeware at http://flight-replicas.com/Formations.htm. They have 3 such series of formation with varied WW2 planes. Those formation may be tuned like AI or like is. That view considered a bonus to my WW2 warplanes collection That's a one of B17s (slightly turning to the left) over Germany by January 1944
-- that view with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.the free 162 Ship B-17G AI Formation by Flight Replicas, http://flight-replicas.com/
.weather with the FSXWX freeware
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
