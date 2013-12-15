Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: A Bonus to My WW2 Warplanes Collection!

    flightsimg
    flightsimg
    Default A Bonus to My WW2 Warplanes Collection!

    The best I could get from a freeware at http://flight-replicas.com/Formations.htm. They have 3 such series of formation with varied WW2 planes. Those formation may be tuned like AI or like is. That view considered a bonus to my WW2 warplanes collection That's a one of B17s (slightly turning to the left) over Germany by January 1944




    Click image for larger version.  Name: b17form.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 434.9 KB  ID: 214850


    -- that view with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .the free 162 Ship B-17G AI Formation by Flight Replicas, http://flight-replicas.com/
    .weather with the FSXWX freeware
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Wish I had the time to work with this. It’s so cool!
    flightsimg
    flightsimg
    Default

    Thanks.
    That result is the best I could get. Think another approach is to make their formations like AI flights and fly with! But too much time consuming for me compared to what I wanted to obtain
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    peer01
    peer01
    Default

    flightsimg
    flightsimg
    Default

    Very explicative smileys Thanks peer
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    peer01
    peer01
    Default

    Because I enjoyed the pic so much! Please go on with these I store them on my HD
