Thread: FS9 crash

IS there a maximum number of sceneries that can be "active" when running FS9?
I am having problems with FS9 "shutting Down" when I try to create a new flight.
It seems to be regional, in that I can create and open a flight almost anywhere in the world except the USA.
It is sometimes only regional in the USA
I have a lot of sceneries loaded and quite few AI airlines active as well.
It also seems to depend on the time of day that I select.
If I watch FS9 loading progress, it seems to crash when it is loading traffic
