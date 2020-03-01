As the title says my flight plan that is generated by simbrief has a departure UTC along with a local time with it. For example a departure from KDTW with UTC 15:55 and 10:55 AM local time. The issue however is that P3D for some reason is a hour ahead so it's more like UTC 15:55 and 11:55 AM when it's supposed to be 10:55 AM.
I don't know why it is doing this, I thought it could be daylight savings so I tried this with all 4 seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter and they all gave me the same thing; the local time being 1 hour ahead in the sim and it does not match the flight plan.
The UTC is correct I just don't know how to fix the local time being the same as on the flight plan. I have Sim Tweaks time zone fixer installed but it still continues to persist.
I remember I fixed this in the past but for some reason it started doing it again once I upgraded from 4.4 to 4.5 and I forgot how I fixed it.
