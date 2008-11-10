Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Atlanta to Chicago â€“ Delta B-727 . . . . . . August, 2004

    Default Atlanta to Chicago â€“ Delta B-727 . . . . . . August, 2004

    Aircraft: Model and textures by Erick Cantu. Delta Airlines livery by Kevin Sparkuhl.
    AI & Traffic: By WOAI
    Scenery: FS9 Standard

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_01.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 351.0 KB  ID: 214784

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_02.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 320.4 KB  ID: 214785

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_03.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 314.5 KB  ID: 214786

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_04.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 350.1 KB  ID: 214787

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_05.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 329.0 KB  ID: 214788

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_06.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 370.6 KB  ID: 214789

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_07.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 365.7 KB  ID: 214790

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_08.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 378.3 KB  ID: 214791

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_09.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 232.0 KB  ID: 214792

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 252.7 KB  ID: 214793

    Default Atlanta to Chicago â€“ Delta B-727 . . . . . . August, 2004 Part II

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 283.4 KB  ID: 214794

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 196.7 KB  ID: 214795

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 253.4 KB  ID: 214796

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_14.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 264.0 KB  ID: 214797

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_15.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 342.0 KB  ID: 214798

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_16.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 339.0 KB  ID: 214799

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_17.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 227.7 KB  ID: 214800

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_18.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 279.3 KB  ID: 214801

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Boeing 727_Delta Airlines_19.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 415.9 KB  ID: 214802
    Great, and all that in FS9
    Well done flight! The 727 looks great for the flight also. Thanks for posting
    Larry, you are "The Man" this evening! Some of my better downloads have been the "almost lost, but not forgotten" jetliners of old! Seems like the older downloads just seem to fly so predictable and everything seems to work! Oh, and I just looked, my B727 is also Delta A/L, N544DL !!

    Great choice for an aircraft and nice scenery!

    Thanks for sharing! - Rick
