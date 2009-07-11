somehow ive made the overhead view in default 737 go upside down...cannot reset the view at all..
tried using the shift and control buutons with the numbers to flip the view around to see light switches and other things...
what can i do??
somehow ive made the overhead view in default 737 go upside down...cannot reset the view at all..
tried using the shift and control buutons with the numbers to flip the view around to see light switches and other things...
what can i do??
WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
Bookmarks