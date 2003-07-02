Hello! I am slowly learning the ropes of Photoreal and Autogen Scenery creation. this is my go with the help of a friend to get the autogen in. I used this to spice up the innsbruck approach which was quite bland with default scenery, even with Aerosoft Innsbruck. with this it finally feels like its actually dangerous and more scenic. i'll attach a link to a youtube video showing some different angles and a couple screenshots below.
I may upload it to the library. not sure yet. will post a link if I do.
https://youtu.be/1KBmQ6ZHats
