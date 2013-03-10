hello everyone. I came across this set of shaders developed for Combat Flight Simulator 3, which was the direct forerunner of FS2004. they use the d3d8.dll and somehow add cockpit shadows, aircraft shadows (it casts shadows on itself) and probably the coolest of all, cloud shadows. I have know idea if it is even possible, but if anyone here has any knowledge of editing and tweaking or knows somebody who knows this stuff, there may be a way to add these items for FS2004 and make it look closer to modern day sims. just a thought. if you know of anything you could do feel free to drop a comment.
video showing the shaders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAxg_04J7Q8
