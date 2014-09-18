Thread: Team Fusion Simulations

Team Fusion Simulations is producing the expansion to IL-2 Cliffs of Dover Blitz.
This will include a number of new flyable aircraft, and the much anticipated North African theatre, covering the time period 1940-1942.
Here is one of the new flyable aircraft is the Vickers Wellington Mk 1C t. https://ibb.co/album/hY5QMF
and
Ju 88 A-5 https://ibb.co/album/cbPQov
Check out our YouTube channel for the latest videos. https://www.youtube.com/user/TeamFusionMod
including our recent SFX update, seen 34000 times since it's release in late December, 2019.
