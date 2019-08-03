Thread: Atc/ifr dropping out fsx

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Atc/ifr dropping out fsx

    P Thompson
    My ifr service is going inactive about halfway thru my flight. Any suggestions on how i can correct this problem?
    Would appreciatre any help.
    Thanks, porter
    lnuss
    Does this happen all the time, or only when you ignore it for a while? After you haven't responded to ATC for some time, it will drop. If it's not that, then I have no idea.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
