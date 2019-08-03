Thread: Atc/ifr dropping out fsx

My ifr service is going inactive about halfway thru my flight. Any suggestions on how i can correct this problem?
Would appreciatre any help.
Thanks, porter
My ifr service is going inactive about halfway thru my flight. Any suggestions on how i can correct this problem?
Would appreciatre any help.
Thanks, porter
Does this happen all the time, or only when you ignore it for a while? After you haven't responded to ATC for some time, it will drop. If it's not that, then I have no idea.
Larry N.
As Skylab would say:
Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
Bookmarks