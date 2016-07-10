Greetings.
Offering GF-Pro Yoke. Great conditions, rarely used. It is my spare yoke. USB cable is included.
A/P disconnect can also be assigned via FSUIPC (like for PMDG aircraft). COMM button can be used with vPilot for online flying.
Asking $600. Shipping within US is expected $60-80. For international please pm me.
Features:
• Push-to-Talk Switches
• Elevator Trim Switch
• Exterior View Selection
• A/T Disengage
• Interior View Hat Switch
• Selectable Mouse Controller
Compatibility:
• Microsoft Flight Simulator X
• FSX: Steam Edition
• Prepar3D
• XPlane
