Hi guys, can someone help me, I'm trying to purchase the monthly subscription on RFS Flight SIM for £3.49. In settings it shows that the purchase /subscription is valid but when I return back to the main menu to play online /access more aircrafts, I get an error message that sez subscription is already active on another device, please link that device to Google or Facebook. I used to have RFS on my iPhone X .
I don't have access to my old iPhone as I've sold it so I don't know how to solve this problem.
Can anyone help please.
Thank you
