Rarely, I purchase a product for my beloved FSX so I am by no means big time experienced at these things. I admit that. Well, over the Christmas holidays I grabbed the Perfect Flight - Private Flights Beech Baron 58 For FSX & P3D.. The instrument package failed to install so I basically ended up with a Baron plane with a new paint job.
Dutifully I went to Product Support ( https://www.fs2000.org/product-suppo...efa9fd4ee11292 ) and gave the details. Considering that it was a holiday I expected a lag in a reply. Over days I sent 3 more requests, none of them nasty. Well, the holidays are over and I'm starting to think I made a mistake doing biz with said company.
I have a belief that the fix is probably pretty simple...but I'm just guessing bekez all I'm drawing is blanks from "support." Seems like my support requests have all flown to Pluto. All I have left is to come here to complain and warn that you're evidently on your own if your purchase from this company turns into a boat anchor.
I'd be happy to delete this comment if they'd get it in gear and help me per-fect my purchase.
Bookmarks