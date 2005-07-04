Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Rocky Mountains Colorado

  1. Today, 09:40 AM #1
    lifejogger's Avatar
    lifejogger
    lifejogger is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Llano Estacado
    Posts
    13,257

    Default Rocky Mountains Colorado

    A flight from 20V Kremling, Colorado over Rocky Mountain National Park and landing at KLMO Longmont, Colorado.



















    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:44 AM #2
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,152

    Default

    Great flight and pics again John I really like the wintery colors and atmosphere in them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:05 AM #3
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,676

    Default

    Nice ones john


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:53 AM #4
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    2,629

    Default

    Very nice John! Great to see the Piper Archer/Cherokee again! Looks very cold out there!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ~ WORLD TOUR ~ *LEG 11* Flying into the Rocky mountains in style
    By VFR_Steve in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 02-24-2010, 03:30 PM
  2. Colorado Sport International Air Show & Rocky Mountain Regional Fly-In
    By Gimli Glider in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-25-2009, 12:04 PM
  3. ~~ Citation X cruising through the Rocky Mountains ~~
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 32
    Last Post: 04-07-2005, 03:38 PM
  4. Rocky Mountains *Real Pics
    By StormyWx in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 07-26-2003, 10:20 AM
  5. Colorado Rocky Mountains dreaming....
    By lonewulph in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-02-2002, 08:38 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules