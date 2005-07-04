Thread: Rocky Mountains Colorado

A flight from 20V Kremling, Colorado over Rocky Mountain National Park and landing at KLMO Longmont, Colorado.
A flight from 20V Kremling, Colorado over Rocky Mountain National Park and landing at KLMO Longmont, Colorado.
Great flight and pics again John I really like the wintery colors and atmosphere in them.
Nice ones john
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
Very nice John! Great to see the Piper Archer/Cherokee again! Looks very cold out there!
Rick
Bookmarks