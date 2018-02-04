hello guys,
i developed a mobile app and i thought it would be useful while flying Flight Simulator, you can search all world airports and view all data about airport and its runways , ( runway length, elevation, slope, approach types available, ils frequency ) and see everything on map,, you also can search navigation ads and view its frequency, type and see it on map, or you can view nearby airports and navigation aids near your location or any coordinates you enter , also you can get METAR & TAF ( FULLY DECODED )
one last thing , you can search 1800+ aviation abbreviations with definitions !
the application is called Aviation Nerd
here are some screenshots
this is the link on app store for iphone users :
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1489363584
and this is the link on play store for android users :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/d...tief.flightsim
the database is updated monthly.
there is also ad free paid version that works offline as well, its called Aviation Nerd Pro
i hope you love the app, if you have any suggestions or recommendations or feedback, i will be glad to receive them in the comments
thanks alot guys
happy landings
