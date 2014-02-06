Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Adjusting Airplane Sound Level

  Today, 10:12 AM #1
    taslss
    Adjusting Airplane Sound Level

    I've posted on here about this issue before but hoping someone will have some insight.
    I have noticed that some (not all) of my aircraft have very low engine sound levels when viewed from the "tower view".
    I am not talking about when you are flying farther away. I mean right over the top and low. Almost silent.
    Some of my aircraft are perfect. This seems to be on both payware and freeware aircraft.
    An example would be with any of Milton Shoupe's beautiful freeware planes. They sound perfect from the "tower view". And change perfectly depending on how far away you are.
    An example of it not sounding right would be the Golden Age Simulations freeware Curtis Robin. It sounds great until you go to "tower view" and you can barely hear it. And this can be while still on the ground parked next to the tower.

    So my question here is two fold:
    1) Has anyone else had this issue before?
    2) How do I fix this? (with description please)

    Look forward to hearing any thoughts and help.

    Tom
  Today, 10:36 AM #2
    lnuss
    

    Best I can tell you is to dig into the SDK sound file section and modify the offending sound files, per aircraft. Each aircraft has information in those sound files that control what sound does from each view.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
