A year ago I purchased the iFly 747-400 (+747-8) for FSX, and I showed my results here:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-the-iFly-B748
However, I couldn't make it work in my old laptop and I had to return it. Now, with my current laptop, I finally bought it again. This is what I've got now:
iFly Boeing 747-8 with the stock Lufthansa colors, flying between KJFK and EDDF. Now my laptop can stand this load.
Edit: pictures seem so small; I had to reduce them so that the forum system can accept them.
