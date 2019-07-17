Thread: FS2020 clouds

Hi all,
Don't get me wrong, I am REALLY looking forward to release date and I hate sounding negative
towards the new sim because I think it represents a massive leap forward for us all, but to me the clouds
in the screenshots look too soft, almost too fluffy, if you get my meaning.
Last year after getting fed up with not getting real weather downloaded for FSX
I splashed out on Active Sky 2016 and Active Sky Cloud Art. Wow, what a difference it made to
my simming experience in FSX. I wish that I had bought this upgrade a lot sooner.
For me the clouds in my FSX setup look more realistic. Perhaps we will get an upgrade option
from HIFI simulation Technologies at some point. I hope so. (Great, I am thinking of upgrading FS2020
even before it has been released! Will I ever stop spending money on this hobby/obsession? )
all the best and Happy New year to all
Stinger
