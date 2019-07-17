Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 clouds

  Today, 07:56 AM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Mar 2005
    South Coast Uk
    Wink FS2020 clouds

    Hi all,

    Don't get me wrong, I am REALLY looking forward to release date and I hate sounding negative
    towards the new sim because I think it represents a massive leap forward for us all, but to me the clouds
    in the screenshots look too soft, almost too fluffy, if you get my meaning.

    Last year after getting fed up with not getting real weather downloaded for FSX
    I splashed out on Active Sky 2016 and Active Sky Cloud Art. Wow, what a difference it made to
    my simming experience in FSX. I wish that I had bought this upgrade a lot sooner.

    For me the clouds in my FSX setup look more realistic. Perhaps we will get an upgrade option
    from HIFI simulation Technologies at some point. I hope so. (Great, I am thinking of upgrading FS2020
    even before it has been released! Will I ever stop spending money on this hobby/obsession? )

    all the best and Happy New year to all
    Stinger
  Today, 08:41 AM
    pzl 104's Avatar
    pzl 104
    Apr 2001
    Europe
    It's not only that quite a few are definitely too fluffy up close. (Some of) the CBs are looking much more like volcanic ash than CBs.
    Nevertheless I'm not planning to buy any other add-ons than aircraft for MSFS.
