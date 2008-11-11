Happy New Year to all!!
I imagine most pilots here are excited with this year's release of FS2020. It's about time that a new sim came out with new technology built into it, I for myself am looking forward to VFR flying, I'm a former Commercial Pilot (ATP) but back in my flying days I enjoyed VFR flying the most. I've been using FS since FS for Windows 95 (I think). The only complain I have with the later versions is that they took away the "Reliability Factor" let me explain, when your flying a plane not only your navigating and flying but also checking constantly that every system is working ok. back in Win 95 in the emergencies tab you had a Reliability Setting, of course you could program any kind of emergency or malfunction but that took the surprise away but instead you could give the plane in percentage how reliable it would perform, I always had it in 99% for most flights, I know it's high but it made me be aware of all my systems and every now and then I would get a malfunction being just a little problem or a big emergency. In FSX you have the random emergencies setup but you input the time when it should happen taking the surprise away. I believe they should bring back the Reliability Factor thus bringing back the surprise.
What do you guys think?
Oscar
