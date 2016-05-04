Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a nice history recreation of real world El Al 707 flight from LIRF Rome–Fiumicino International Airport located in Rome, Italy to LFML Marseille Provence Airport located 17 miles northwest of Marseille in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur région of France.
Fully boarded and ready for pushback!!
Dig nice tail!!! Sorry about peel weathering on some words. Blame on hot weather and cold weather!!!
After pushback now starting engines with massive start up smoke
Engines roaring with more smoke to start taxi from passenger apron to taxiway to short of runway 34R
Entering into taxiway D to taxi to short of runway 34R
Sorry cannot resist another view of the tail
After holding short of the runway and after finally receiving take off clearance from the airport tower now revving up engines with more massive smokes to start taxi and enter into runway for take off
Airborne now retracting landing gear on climb to Fl320
Making little left turn westward to start the route PODOX T246 MIRSA UL127 STP A3 RUBIT G7 LANKO
leaving Italy to enter and cross waters of Tyrrhenian Sea
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is the hyperlink; http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...-livery-action
Thank you for viewing and please stay tuned for next exciting flight!!
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks