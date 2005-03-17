Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: What mischief have I been up to lately

    Default What mischief have I been up to lately

    Same old, same old. Stuck on these lovelies.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Alaska_Cat.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 188.9 KB  ID: 214703
    Flew my addictive Catalina around places in Alaska, at random.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Air_Alaska.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 113.9 KB  ID: 214704
    Another favourite of mine (the C-46 by JustFlight) braving Alaska in December.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATC028_GIB.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 172.8 KB  ID: 214705
    Flying for Air Transport Command VA in North Africa finds me overhead Gibraltar in this screenshot of the awesome freeware C-47, by Manfred Jahn.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RAE_Farnb.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 158.7 KB  ID: 214706
    And another of Manfred Jahn's Dakotas in the colours of Royal Aircraft Establishment is overhead its home base at Farnborough.

    Hope you guys like. Best wishes.

    Khalid
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

    Default

    They are beautiful! 2 is my favorite
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    They are beautiful! 2 is my favorite
    Glad you like, thank you for your compliment. I fully agree about the JustFlight C-46 it is one payware model that is worth every cent paid.
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

    Default

    My kind of birds Khalid, so: AWESOME!! I'm still looking for a decent Gibraltar scenery, what's your scenery?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01 View Post
    My kind of birds Khalid, so: AWESOME!! I'm still looking for a decent Gibraltar scenery, what's your scenery?
    Thank you Jan for your kindness. It's the stock ORBX Global Base and Global Vector + the Open LCs, etc. I bought it when they had a 45% discount.
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

    Default

    Very nice Khalid! Some very nice aircraft and the scenery is beautiful!

    Thanks for sharing! Rick
    Default

    Great pics!
    Like much the Gibraltar one
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    very nice, and my kind of planes!
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Default

    I love seeing shots of the oldies, these are excellent.
    Default

    Rick, Gérard, Jan and John: Thank you gents for your kindness and approval. To whomever moderates this: Many thanks for correcting my typo in the title. It cannot be done by the user once its posted. Best wishes to everyone.

    Khalid
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

