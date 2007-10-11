Thread: What mischef have I been up to lately

Same old, same old. Stuck on these lovelies.
(Click on images for full size)
Flew my addictive Catalina around places in Alaska, at random.
Another favourite of mine (the C-46 by JustFlight) braving Alaska in December.
Flying for Air Transport Command VA in North Africa finds me overhead Gibraltar in this screenshot of the awesome freeware C-47, by Manfred Jahn.
And another of Manfred Jahn's Dakotas in the colours of Royal Aircraft Establishment is overhead its home base at Farnborough.
Hope you guys like. Best wishes.
Khalid
