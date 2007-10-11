Thread: What mischef have I been up to lately

Results 1 to 5 of 5

What mischef have I been up to lately

    Default What mischef have I been up to lately

    Same old, same old. Stuck on these lovelies.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Alaska_Cat.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 188.9 KB  ID: 214703
    Flew my addictive Catalina around places in Alaska, at random.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Air_Alaska.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 113.9 KB  ID: 214704
    Another favourite of mine (the C-46 by JustFlight) braving Alaska in December.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATC028_GIB.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 172.8 KB  ID: 214705
    Flying for Air Transport Command VA in North Africa finds me overhead Gibraltar in this screenshot of the awesome freeware C-47, by Manfred Jahn.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RAE_Farnb.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 158.7 KB  ID: 214706
    And another of Manfred Jahn's Dakotas in the colours of Royal Aircraft Establishment is overhead its home base at Farnborough.

    Hope you guys like. Best wishes.

    Khalid
    Default

    They are beautiful! 2 is my favorite
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    They are beautiful! 2 is my favorite
    Glad you like, thank you for your compliment. I fully agree about the JustFlight C-46 it is one payware model that is worth every cent paid.
    Default

    My kind of birds Khalid, so: AWESOME!! I'm still looking for a decent Gibraltar scenery, what's your scenery?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01 View Post
    My kind of birds Khalid, so: AWESOME!! I'm still looking for a decent Gibraltar scenery, what's your scenery?
    Thank you Jan for your kindness. It's the stock ORBX Global Base and Global Vector + the Open LCs, etc. I bought it when they had a 45% discount.
