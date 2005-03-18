Thread: Thunderbird 3 Flight and Model Issues

Hi there everyone,
I am working on a Thunderbird 3 model, for FSX. However, I have encountered some mind boggling problems. I have successfully imported a Thunderbird 3 model from my computer/PC. And it successfully appears in FSX, however, without an .air file, or appropiate aircraft.cfg file, the process has been very difficult to say the least. Thunderbird 3, always wants to fly vertically, as in it moves everywhere vertically/upright, as if it was a skyscraper, it moves along the ground as shown in the pictures?
I want Thunderbird 3, to act like the the other 2 Thunderbirds, that were created for FSX, that were released by an author, and freely available on both Flightsim.com and avsimulation. It seems that it doesn't generate enough thrust to keep it in the air, and when I goes horizontal it stalls and free falls back to earth, and the ground/ocean. Also, it is very hard to turn the aircraft, or make it fly horizonatal while spinning round, similar to the one in the 2004 movie.
Also, when I do try to fly horizontally, Thunderbird 3 stalls and crash lands either on land or into the ocean. How can I make Thunderbird 3, act like the one in the Thunderbirds 2004 Movie, as seen in the photos below? (All rights are owned by their respective companies, producers and Supermarination)
Any help or advice of anyone, would be greatly appreciated? Let me know what you think, and if you would be able to even help me with the creation of an aircraft .cfg file, and .air file if you also wish to do so (Completely optional).
Bookmarks