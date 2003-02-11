I have managed to get myself into a bit of a mess: after a few weeks flying my Carenado Navajo in FSX it developed a tendency to turn to the right â€“ not a lot, but enough to make some adjustments necessary on coming out of autopilot to land. I noticed the aileron tabs were permanently deployed, so I tried to adjust them using the aileron trim wheel. The result has been to produce a steep right bank, nose down, almost impossible to recover.
Managed to get up to height with some silly flying with the autopilot and then tried further adjustments in flight. It seems that the trim wheel was not actually adjusting anything â€“ in whatever position I had it. I tried small, incremental adjustments (up to 100% either way) the outcome was always down and right, only just recoverable from height. Next I tried the default Cessna 172. This now displays the same issue (but never before). Restoring default settings for the control had no impact for either â€˜plane.
It looks as if adjusting the aileron trim wheel in the Navajo has caused a problem right through the system. Can anyone help get me flying again?
Thanks for any help
Robert
