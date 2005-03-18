Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: HA! A new von Peerhoven GA plane! (FSX)

    HA! A new von Peerhoven GA plane! (FSX)

    Just installed the Caprioni Pensati, a vintage, single seat tri-decker from Italy. Low and VERY slow, but you can enjoy the landscapes and you can whistle to the girls. Was a bargain. tried it out at Thienne Airport, situated in Northern Italy near the foot of the Alps.

    FSX Gold incl. Acceleration
    Freeware Caprioni Pensati
    Freeware Thienne (LEDH) airport, the surroundings are reworked also
    Freeware Italian Regionpack Desert Bug : a small file that makes default Italy green, so it doesn't look like the Sahara
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds



    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 193.9 KB  ID: 214647

    A great VC
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 191.6 KB  ID: 214648

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 192.3 KB  ID: 214649

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 186.9 KB  ID: 214650

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 191.6 KB  ID: 214651

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 191.9 KB  ID: 214652

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 190.7 KB  ID: 214653

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 180.4 KB  ID: 214654

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 09.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 184.7 KB  ID: 214655

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 189.0 KB  ID: 214656

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 191.7 KB  ID: 214657

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 191.5 KB  ID: 214658

    The rest of this heroic flight in the reply******
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:39 PM #2
    Default

    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 188.0 KB  ID: 214659

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 188.8 KB  ID: 214660

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 189.1 KB  ID: 214661

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 193.3 KB  ID: 214662

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 182.4 KB  ID: 214663

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 188.2 KB  ID: 214664

    Heyaaaaaah!!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 19.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 184.9 KB  ID: 214665

    Eeeh, ooh, Hola!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 194.4 KB  ID: 214666

    Here we go again......
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 21.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 184.9 KB  ID: 214667

    Not again please......
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 22.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 194.5 KB  ID: 214668

    Phew........
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 23.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 184.6 KB  ID: 214669

    Thanks for looking, I hope you liked this little bird, and the beautiful scenery surrounding Thienne airport.
    GREETZ!!!!
    Reply With Quote
    Default

    What is that? Your factory is turning out some interesting designs
    Reply With Quote
    Default

    "flying"this thing is a life changing experience.... I added only a light wind and I was almost blown over the Alps to Switzerland..... Max speed is about 40 Kts. and it stalls at about 30 kts.... Loopings are impossible of course and when you set throttle to low rpm the engine stops..... Still fun!
    Reply With Quote
    Default

    Very unusual, and you did try to land it on the water towards the end of your test flight
    Reply With Quote
