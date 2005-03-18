Thread: HA! A new von Peerhoven GA plane! (FSX)

Just installed the Caprioni Pensati, a vintage, single seat tri-decker from Italy. Low and VERY slow, but you can enjoy the landscapes and you can whistle to the girls. Was a bargain. tried it out at Thienne Airport, situated in Northern Italy near the foot of the Alps.
FSX Gold incl. Acceleration
Freeware Caprioni Pensati
Freeware Thienne (LEDH) airport, the surroundings are reworked also
Freeware Italian Regionpack Desert Bug : a small file that makes default Italy green, so it doesn't look like the Sahara
Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
Freeware HDE-V2 clouds
A great VC
