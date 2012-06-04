About us
Virtual Norwegian, hereby vNorwegian, is based on the Norwegian low cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle. Norwegian is the fifth largest low-cost carrier in the world.
Our operations are mixed with everything from shorter domestic flights to longer flights. We offer over 500 routes to more than 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the Caribbean, South America, the US and Canada.
The seasonal changes to our route portfolio creates a high diversity.
Our fleet consists of around 150 aircraft, including Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 787 aircraft.
Historic aircraft such as the Boeing 737-300, McDonnell Douglas MD-82/83 and Fokker 50 are also available.
Today’s vNorwegian launched its first version on 25th October 2009, and to this day 10 years later, we are still standing strong in the virtual world.
Revamped
On January 1st 2020, we opened the doors to our latest version of vNorwegian. This means a brand new system, website and flight logger.
Our new system is completely rewritten, and is made to withstand upcoming changes a lot better than our previous systems.
What’s new / What we offer
- SimBrief integration
- Up to date fleet
- Schedules directly from Norwegian
- Lufthansa LiDo CrewBriefing
- Active community
- Custom flight logger: VNPC v3
and A LOT more!
We currently support Windows and Mac, and soon™ Linux.
Throughout these 10 years, our virtual pilots have flown over 260,000 flights (more than 25,000 flights every year), spending almost 750,000 hours in the air, which we find pretty impressive
Want to be part of our adventure?
Join us today at virtualnorwegian.net!
See you in the virtual skies soon
