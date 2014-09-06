Thread: return to fsx

return to fsx
I've been away from FSX for a number of years. I'm going to get back to it now. My old system that I built when I was running fsx is an i7 950 with 6 GB of RAM and a GTX 470 card. I'm not going to do a new build right now but I would like to do a small upgrade perhaps on the RAM. My Asus board has 6 memory slots and will accept up to 24 GB of RAM. Should I increase the RAM? Get a new SSD dedicated to fsx? A new video card? Upgrade to windows 10? All of the above? After the upgrade I will do a clean install of windows, fsx, and any of my addons that I plan to run.
i7 950 oc's @ 4.2 ghz Asus 1366 MB 3x2 GB Mushkin 6 8 6 24 (2) 1 TB 7200 rpm HD's Win 7 64 bit FEX, GEX, UTX, Ultimate Traffic 2, Radar Contact, FS Global Ultimate The America's, Europe, & Africa
Bookmarks