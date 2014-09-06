Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: return to fsx

  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    teamo
    teamo is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Posts
    53

    Default return to fsx

    I've been away from FSX for a number of years. I'm going to get back to it now. My old system that I built when I was running fsx is an i7 950 with 6 GB of RAM and a GTX 470 card. I'm not going to do a new build right now but I would like to do a small upgrade perhaps on the RAM. My Asus board has 6 memory slots and will accept up to 24 GB of RAM. Should I increase the RAM? Get a new SSD dedicated to fsx? A new video card? Upgrade to windows 10? All of the above? After the upgrade I will do a clean install of windows, fsx, and any of my addons that I plan to run.
    i7 950 oc's @ 4.2 ghz Asus 1366 MB 3x2 GB Mushkin 6 8 6 24 (2) 1 TB 7200 rpm HD's Win 7 64 bit FEX, GEX, UTX, Ultimate Traffic 2, Radar Contact, FS Global Ultimate The America's, Europe, & Africa
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:12 PM #2
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,392

    Default

    Don't really need to upgrade anything but the hard drive. I'd get a 500 GB SSD for FSX. Install FSX to the root of C drive, not the programs folder. May want to get a 1 to 2 TB platter for spill over.

    While the GPU and CPU are not really fast as they are now, it will suffice. You don't need more RAM than what you have for FSX unless you plan on playing more modern games. And if you do you'll want a better GPU.
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Return to FSX
    By Putney FSX in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-25-2016, 01:47 AM
  2. My return to FSX PC
    By arnie321 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-09-2014, 12:07 PM
  3. Did you choose/return to FS2004 from FSX?
    By eighteez in forum FS2004
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 01-13-2011, 06:36 PM
  4. Concorde will not return to scheduled service (Please read)
    By Aloha717200 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-31-2003, 11:24 AM
  5. // BRING BACK MISS PIGGY WE WANT THE PIG BACK THINK BIG RETURN THE PIG TAILBOOM SHOW SOME CLASS RETURN PIGGY'S A##E \\
    By cookie99 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-29-2002, 05:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules