Thread: 50 Tons of Fuel Dumped over Zurich - Edelweiss Flight 24

Listen to (See) the ATC Conversation Here
ZURICH, Switzerland - On Wednesday, 1 January 2020, an Edelweiss Air Airbus A340-300 Flight 24 from Zurich to Cancun was climbing out of Zurich's runway 16 when the crew stopped the climb due to an abnormal indication for engine number 3 - which later turned out to be a false indication. The crew shut the engine down, dumped 50 tons of fuel, and returned to Zurich for a safe landing on runway 16. The aircraft remained on the ground for another 1.5 hours, then departed again and reached Cancun with a delay of about 3.5 hours.
What happens when you dump 50 tons of fuel only 12,000 feet above Zurich?
