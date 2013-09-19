I bought the Eclipse Yoke brand new two years ago and have hardly put any time on it...MAYBE 10 hours tops. I have moved the majority of my flight time to DCS/IL2 with a HOTAS. It's in the same shape as when I took it out of the box...no modifications have been done and it's clean. Saitek Switch Panel is going for the same reason - almost no use and it works perfectly fine with XP11 and P3Dv4 especially with SPAD.next. I'm selling the Eclipse yoke for $110 and the Switch Panel for $65 and will pay for ground shipping (Fedex) in continental US. I will let them go as a package deal for $160 OBO. Original boxes included
I'm considering selling my Saitek Cessna Trim Wheel as well but undecided as I do use it in IL-2 for analog trim.
You can text me at +1-615-580-0442 as I am not often on here to watch for inquiries. I'll be happy to take and post pics this weekend as well.
