Thread: The New CRJ Professional

The New CRJ Professional

    The New CRJ Professional

    The New CRJ Professional...Now with PBR (inside & out).
    With PBR this model comes alive, also I'm loving the EFB!

    Barcelona LEBL (Latin VFR)










    Eagle County Regional Airport (Orbx)









    [Continues on Page 2]
    Default

    [Continues from Page 1]
    Stockholm Arlanda Airport ESSA (Orbx)










    Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport KMSP (Flightbeam Studios)










    Thanks for viewing, Darryl
