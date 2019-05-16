Hi everyone. My new PC was just delivered a few days ago, a long overdue upgrade from my current 8 year old PC. However, I am totally on the fence and cannot make a decision as to the direction I want to go with my sim. I'm hoping these specs should be able to run a sim pretty decently. I don't now much about PC's but the hours of research I did helped me come to this nice balance within my budget. Definitely had the processor as the most important item though.
Specs:
Intel I7 9700K (8-Core/8-Thread, 12MB Cache, Overclocked up to 4.6 GHz on all cores)
16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 2666MHz RAM
512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GDDR6
Now my dilemma. I've been playing FSX for a long time and I have tons of add-ons over the years and enjoy flying in these areas very much. My original plan was to do a fresh install and only load the programs I want into FSX, lord knows how many unused or random add-ons I have floating around in my files. The only thing I would transfer 1 to 1 from my old PC would be all of my AI Traffic files. Basically I know my way in and around FSX like the back of my hand. Its familiar.
On the other hand I am seriously considering switching to Prepar3d V4.5. I have heard that a ton of payware add-ons are now compatible with it but I'm not sure if some of my older stuff, especially Tropicalsim and Taxi2Gate, is able to port over. I really like the idea of a 64bit platform though and the graphic tweaks in P3D look a little more enhanced than my FSX Deluxe edition. It's just something new that I'm not familiar with.
How compatible is FSX scenery in P3D v4.5? Can I port it over 1 for 1 with minor problems or will it not work at all? Will I be able port over and run my AI Traffic? Most of my models are FSX native and all of my traffic files are FSX.
With that said what do you guys think I should do? Is it worth some of the headache to change over to P3D or just run FSX until MSFS 2020 is released? I will most likely be switching to that if it is as good as it looks.
Also last question. My old PC only had a hard drive, no SSD. Would it be best to install the sim onto the SSD for faster loading times or onto the HDD because of the large amount of files I have? Does the SSD/HDD affect the way the sim performs while flying or is it purely just loading time?
Thanks a bunch, any feedback I can get will help!
Ryan
