Thread: Martin 4-0-4 Southern Airways (FSX)

Martin 4-0-4 Southern Airways (FSX)

    Default Martin 4-0-4 Southern Airways (FSX)

    I think the Martin airliners deserve attention! The first M 2-0-2's had their problems, but after that they did their jobs. They were designed to replace the DC-3's. Here's a flight in Southern Skies: from Ft. Worth Alliance in Texas to New Orleans Intl.
    A VERY HAPPY 2020 to you all !!!!

    FSX Gold incl. Acceleration
    Freeware Martin 4-0-4 (Calclassic site)
    Freeware Ft. Worth Alliance airfield by Brandon Thretford
    Freeware New Orleans intl. airfield by Glenn Johnson
    Freeware HDE V2 clouds
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures


    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 185.3 KB  ID: 214563

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 192.1 KB  ID: 214564

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 188.2 KB  ID: 214565

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 191.0 KB  ID: 214566

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 192.8 KB  ID: 214567

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 189.4 KB  ID: 214568

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 194.9 KB  ID: 214569

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 189.3 KB  ID: 214570

    Ft Worth in sight:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 09.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 192.5 KB  ID: 214571

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 194.5 KB  ID: 214572

    Over Dallas and Dallas Love Airfield
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 186.6 KB  ID: 214573

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 186.9 KB  ID: 214574

    The rest of the flight in the reply******
    Last edited by peer01; Today at 08:13 PM.
    Default

    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 192.0 KB  ID: 214575

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 179.5 KB  ID: 214576

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 187.9 KB  ID: 214577

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 194.4 KB  ID: 214578

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 192.0 KB  ID: 214579
    New Orleans in front of us

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 185.7 KB  ID: 214580

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 19.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 184.3 KB  ID: 214581

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 192.2 KB  ID: 214582

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 21.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 193.3 KB  ID: 214583

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 22.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 191.6 KB  ID: 214584

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 23.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 188.5 KB  ID: 214585

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 24.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 191.4 KB  ID: 214586

    Thanks very much for looking, I hope you liked the Martin and the airfields.
    GREETZ!!
    Last edited by peer01; Today at 08:06 PM.
    Default

    Maybe 2 thumbs up! Where did you hire the pilot to fly that aircraft?? I see he stayed way away from any water!
    Mr Zippy

    Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Thank you Charlie! Everything was in control by a Dutch airman with amazing skills!
    Default

    I only found one 4-0-4 video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YP6qRk4-gw
