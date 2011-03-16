Thread: Martin 4-0-4 Southern Airways (FSX)

I think the Martin airliners deserve attention! The first M 2-0-2's had their problems, but after that they did their jobs. They were designed to replace the DC-3's. Here's a flight in Southern Skies: from Ft. Worth Alliance in Texas to New Orleans Intl.
A VERY HAPPY 2020 to you all !!!!
FSX Gold incl. Acceleration
Freeware Martin 4-0-4 (Calclassic site)
Freeware Ft. Worth Alliance airfield by Brandon Thretford
Freeware New Orleans intl. airfield by Glenn Johnson
Freeware HDE V2 clouds
Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
Ft Worth in sight:
Over Dallas and Dallas Love Airfield
