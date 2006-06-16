Okay, this is one of my favorite Airbus A320. Last evening when I went to fly this, I could not get the N1 to go any higher than 91%, aircraft used a lot of runway, very sluggish to climb. I started "hunting and pecking" trying to find the culprit. When looking at the Airfile for this Project Airbus, it didn't give a detailed Air file that you would normally see for a jetliner. I started searching the library on this site for Project Airbus A320 aircraft and the aircraft.cfg and aircraft air files were almost identical in every way! I almost gave up on this bird, but I have always enjoyed the livery! Let's stick with it!
If you should ever have similiar problems with an Project Airbus A320, this is what I had to do to get the desired power back to where it belongs. I deleted the original Project Airbus air file and then copied and pasted the default A321 air file to my tired A320. I then went in and renamed the air file to Airbus_A320 and then revised the original sim entry to sim=Airbus_A320. Now, it's getting late and I lined my A320 down the runway and came in with the power and everything came up the normal 106-107% (red overmax)! In that the A320 and the A321's have the same engines, I didn't feel I could go too far wrong in my experiment! It worked and it should also work for you if you should have the same problems!
