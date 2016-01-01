This month, we visit the farthest most northernly airport on the North American mainland, Barrow, Alaska. Barrow is a small community on the artic sea which is accessible by air or sea when weather permits. Even with a 7,100 ft runway, Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport is closed to aircraft with more than 30 seats, unless special written permission has been granted.
Your job is to fly personal and equipment from Deadhorse (PASC) to Wiley Post-Will Rogers (PABR) with either the Canadian Xpress® BAe JetStream 31, Beechcraft B1900D, Cessna C208B Grand Caravan, or DeHavilland Dash 6-Q300 freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.
Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:
Any Aerosoft Download Product from:
The January 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from January 1st until January 29th, 2020 so join Canadian Xpress today by visiting http://CanadianXpress.ca .
*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other Virtual airline hours with no limits.
