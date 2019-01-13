Thread: installation guide

i will buy a FSX Deluxe edition or a Gold Edition .
Do i need :
1/ the first FSX to be allready installed in the PC or do i install the Deluxe Edition directly without the first FSX ??
The thing is, can you buy either?
If you're just beginning to get into this wonderful hobby, then I would advice you to look at the Steam Edition (also called FSX:SE sometimes).
That is actually FSX Gold, with a few improvements, and usually available for less than the disk versions. Just download and install that, and you are good to go.
And welcome on board!
Jorgen
