Thread: installation guide

  Today, 02:44 PM
    yassinyoussef
    Dec 2019
    installation guide

    i will buy a FSX Deluxe edition or a Gold Edition .
    Do i need :
    1/ the first FSX to be allready installed in the PC or do i install the Deluxe Edition directly without the first FSX ??
  Today, 03:18 PM
    jorgen.s.andersen
    Apr 2013
    5 NM NE of EDXF
    

    The thing is, can you buy either?

    If you're just beginning to get into this wonderful hobby, then I would advice you to look at the Steam Edition (also called FSX:SE sometimes).

    That is actually FSX Gold, with a few improvements, and usually available for less than the disk versions. Just download and install that, and you are good to go.

    And welcome on board!

    Jorgen
