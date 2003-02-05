Hello everyone,
I imagine that there is a lot of excitement regarding FS2020 release, It is about time that a new Sim came out and one that would revolutionize the community. Now there are tons of questions regarding the package itself, system specs, third party involvement, and of course the date it will be released, I think I have a good idea when this will be, just follow the clues. To start the sims graphics are coming from Bing maps, I was checking out these maps and they are pretty amazing and cover most of the planet, another issue is that the sim is coming with only one season and I can guess it would be spring or summer since bing maps photo sats are in these 2 seasons. why only one season? well logic says that since scenery is from these maps it would be really hard to impose a fall or winter mesh thus ruining the maps itself. It makes sense that the release should be in spring or summer (northern hemisphere), it would be awkward to release it late in the year during the no season bing maps.
Now the sim that they are going to release its just the core package where they cover the 3 basics, Scenery, Aerodynamics and Weather. I am sure that MS would be releasing other seasons once they get it on Bing maps and winter weather effects for there weather engine for a price of course witch is fine by me. I am imagine that third parties would jump right in creating seasons and new weather FXs. If the Sim comes out in summer and it has a good acceptance then I'm sure the Fall and Winter seasons will come out shortly.
Best Wishes
Oscar
Bookmarks