Thread: Mirage over Japan

Mirage over Japan

    Once in a blue moon I like to take a ride in this sports car, my M2M Mirage 2000. She is wearing the eye catching livery of Japanese Self Defence Force. I am flying this baby so slow that it has auto-deployed the spoilers, its the effect of flying DC3s and C46s all the time. I remember long ago flying in a fixed wing aircraft with a helicopter jock in control, and how he used to bleed the speed on short final to the extent the stall warnings start to shout and me begging him to add power. Sorta draws parallels with when someone like me flies a supersonic fighter.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: M2k_Jap.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 105.7 KB  ID: 214530

    Happy new year to all of you folks.

    Khalid
    Last edited by kalizzi; Today at 01:59 PM.
    That's a beautiful Mirage Khalid! I have the same problem btw...
