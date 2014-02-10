Looking For a Specific Help (htm) File
I remember reading somewhere in the help section what the different icons meant for airports; i.e. why some are red or blue, some are empty circles, some are filled in circles, some have crosses, etc.
I've looked in the index and opened all the files associated with maps and airports and can't find the info I'm looking for. Which begs the rhetorical question, why does FS9's Help function suck?
Anyway, does anyone know where I can find the file with this info? I want to make a copy of that file and paste it in a folder for all the documents I use related to FS, ADE, etc (I even have a Pilots Operating Handbooks for the Cessna 208).
