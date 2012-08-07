Has any indication been given by the developers that they will be adding some gameplay elements over and above the usual free flight and scripted missions? For example a career mode where you can develop your pilot (like a VA) or a company mode where you can actually build up your own airline similar to how the truck sims work, set up your own schedules, employ AI pilots to do some of the work etc.
The biggest single check for me since first playing FS5 back in 1994, is the overall lack of purpose - no matter how good the graphics or flight model etc. it needs to be towards some defining end.
