Thread: How Much/Business Model?

Apologies if this already discussed but while, like just about everyone else, I'm blown away by the graphics and potential but as a result of something I read elsewhere have an alarm bell ringing about what this might cost.
I certainly have no issue paying £50 - £60 for the program up front (along with £800 for a new PC in all likelihood) but what if MS decide to make it pay to play? i.e. All these nice shiny streamed graphics will require a monthly (or annual) subscription to access the service, in the same way that many business applications charge their customers. I'm certainly not up for paying (ballpark figures) $10 - $15 a month as an ongoing basis to keep playing. That could get real expensive real fast.
Or will there be differing levels of detail - e.g. a standalone version which broadly offers what FSX does now; some detailed areas and the rest procedurally generated. And TBH, with my primary interest being flying the big iron, how the ground looks at 30,000 feet from the cockpit of my DC10 won't be the primary concern.
Bookmarks