Thread: How Much/Business Model?

  #1
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    144

    How Much/Business Model?

    Apologies if this already discussed but while, like just about everyone else, I'm blown away by the graphics and potential but as a result of something I read elsewhere have an alarm bell ringing about what this might cost.

    I certainly have no issue paying £50 - £60 for the program up front (along with £800 for a new PC in all likelihood) but what if MS decide to make it pay to play? i.e. All these nice shiny streamed graphics will require a monthly (or annual) subscription to access the service, in the same way that many business applications charge their customers. I'm certainly not up for paying (ballpark figures) $10 - $15 a month as an ongoing basis to keep playing. That could get real expensive real fast.

    Or will there be differing levels of detail - e.g. a standalone version which broadly offers what FSX does now; some detailed areas and the rest procedurally generated. And TBH, with my primary interest being flying the big iron, how the ground looks at 30,000 feet from the cockpit of my DC10 won't be the primary concern.
    Vern.
  #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    It's a little cold outside right now.
    Posts
    7,718

    Default

    Microsoft has said it will be available for standalone purchase as well as through their Xbox Game Pass subscription (basically Netflix for games). Beyond that they haven't released any more details, though they have hinted at no subscription being required.
  #3
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    144

    Default

    Well that is excellent news!
    Vern.
