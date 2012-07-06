Thread: Only certain runways being used at certain airports

Hello, Can someone tell me why does the ATC only use certain runways. For instance when I fly to Denver Intl., all the traffic uses runway 25. When I fly into KIAH, all the traffic uses 33R & 33L.
Thanks in advance
btbenoit
Weather/wind direction plays a big factor in the runway(s) being used.
