Thread: Only certain runways being used at certain airports

  Today, 05:05 PM
    btbenoit
    Hello, Can someone tell me why does the ATC only use certain runways. For instance when I fly to Denver Intl., all the traffic uses runway 25. When I fly into KIAH, all the traffic uses 33R & 33L.

  Today, 05:15 PM
    mrzippy
    Weather/wind direction plays a big factor in the runway(s) being used.
