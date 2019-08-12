Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Special Christmas Flight

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Presenting a special Christmas charter flight from ENBR Bergen Airport located at Flesland in Bergen, Norway to EKVG Vágar Airport located 1 mile east of the village of Sørvágur on the island of Vágar bringing workers from Bergen back home to Faroe Islands for Christmas with their families

    Passengers boarding this special Christmas charter flight using 737-800SFP with special Christmas livery



    Festival Christmas lights have been installed exclusively for special holiday occasion



    look at some plane with call sign UKV5097 making final runway approach to runway 17 (you can spot the plane above SAS plane tail



    Jetway started to disconnecting and closing its doors



    You can see that the jetway is now completely disconnected





    Calling the airport control tower requesting for IRF clearance to EKVG



    IRF and pushback clearances had been granted and now commencing the pushback



    Do not know why the UKV plane aborted the landing and climbed to 6,000ft while the holiday plane was in middle of pushback



    Nice tail and sunrise



    Because of regulation of the forums not allowing more than 10 screenshots, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip.

    Here is the hyperink: http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...ristmas-flight

    Thank you for viewing and stay tuned for next exciting flight.

    Regards,

    Aharon
    A very colorful livery Aharon. Fine series of pics.
    Larry
    Very Christmas for sure! Beautiful
    Excellent post Aharon!!!!!!!! I like all the shots of the airport, its nice to see all of the buildings.
