Thread: Special Christmas Flight

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a special Christmas charter flight from ENBR Bergen Airport located at Flesland in Bergen, Norway to EKVG Vágar Airport located 1 mile east of the village of Sørvágur on the island of Vágar bringing workers from Bergen back home to Faroe Islands for Christmas with their families
Passengers boarding this special Christmas charter flight using 737-800SFP with special Christmas livery
Festival Christmas lights have been installed exclusively for special holiday occasion
look at some plane with call sign UKV5097 making final runway approach to runway 17 (you can spot the plane above SAS plane tail
Jetway started to disconnecting and closing its doors
You can see that the jetway is now completely disconnected
Calling the airport control tower requesting for IRF clearance to EKVG
IRF and pushback clearances had been granted and now commencing the pushback
Do not know why the UKV plane aborted the landing and climbed to 6,000ft while the holiday plane was in middle of pushback
Nice tail and sunrise
Because of regulation of the forums not allowing more than 10 screenshots, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is the hyperink: http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...ristmas-flight
Thank you for viewing and stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
