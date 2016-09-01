I'm building a Cessna 172 cockpit with Flight Illusion gauges, Redbird RD1 rudders, Brunner yoke, TRC dash panel and radio stack.
I have all the required equipment except for the radio control board to operate the TRC radio stack from SimKits.com. I've ordered the board on December 10th, and it's not been 20 days and no response from sales, ticket support, or by voicemail. The owner reached out to me 9 days later, stating he would look into it and get back to me the next day. 3 days pass, no response, so I email again. The owner says he will check back and get back to me in a day with an update. No response since then....
Has anyone else had issues dealing with TRC/SimKits? This has been a very frustrating experience, as this one board is delaying the build out. Worst case scenario, I sell the radio stack, take a loss, and go with Flight Illusions radio stack. I'd prefer to not spend any more money than I need, but TRC is giving me no other options...
Wondering if anyone can share their experiences with TRC, good or bad. This board is being shipped from Netherlands to Canada. I'd assume that if they have the board in stock, there's no reason they can't put it in a box and ship it right away. They've already taken my money through paypal, and I decided to escalate to a dispute yesterday. Definitely not the path I wanted to take, but have no other options than get my money back if TRC doesn't respond..
