Thread: Wild Cat over Honolulu

  Today, 12:05 PM
    lifejogger
    Wild Cat over Honolulu

    F4F Wildcat



















  Today, 12:39 PM
    peer01
    Default

    These are VERY good John, great job on these pics!
  Today, 12:48 PM
    lifejogger
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01 View Post
    These are VERY good John, great job on these pics!
    Thanks Jan, glad you like them.
  Today, 12:59 PM
    Default

    Very nice John! Great scenery and a "Handful (or I should say 2 handfuls) of aircraft" you are flying!

    Thanks for sharing! Rick
  Today, 01:11 PM
    flightsimg
    Default

    Great ones! Like the takeoff one!
  Today, 01:11 PM
    jankees
    Default

    very nice, and we don't see too many wildcats, so thank you for posting!
  Today, 01:41 PM
    lifejogger
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Downwind66 View Post
    Very nice John! Great scenery and a "Handful (or I should say 2 handfuls) of aircraft" you are flying!

    Thanks for sharing! Rick
    Thanks for commenting and actual it flies quite well in the sim.

    [QUOTE=flightsimg;2098779]Great ones! Like the takeoff one![/QUOTE

    Thanks, glad you like them.
  Today, 01:42 PM
    lifejogger
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jankees View Post
    very nice, and we don't see too many wildcats, so thank you for posting!
    Thanks Jan!!!!!! That is an FSX aircraft and flies in Pr3d too.
